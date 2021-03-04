Around 400 Wetherspoons Will REOPEN in April.

BRILLIANT news for booze-loving Brits as bosses pub chain JD Wetherspoon confirm that nearly 400 pubs will reopen in April.

Although Wetherspoons has 875 pubs in total across the UK, only 394 branches have beer gardens, rooftop gardens and patios so these will open back up in England when the lockdown continues to ease from April 12, the company said. The rest will open at a later date as set out by Boris Johnson’s recovery roadmap out of lockdown.

Spoons will be open from 9am until 9pm from Sunday to Thursday, and from 9am until 10pm on Friday to Saturday. Customers will be able to order drinks and the company will be offering a slightly reduced menu, with food available from 9am to 8pm seven days a week.

Customers will be able to order and pay through the Wetherspoon app, and staff will be able to take orders and payment at the table.

Chief executive John Hutson said: “We are looking forward to welcoming our customers and staff back to our pubs.”

