Appeal for information in disappearance of 17-year-old in Barcelona

A GIRL, 17, has been reported missing from her home in Barcelona since Monday, March 1.

Sandra Plazas Prados is described as 1.63 metres tall, 65 kilos, with long, straight, black hair and green eyes and well-built.

She was wearing jeans, a military style jacket and white trainers with a turquoise stripe when she was last seen.

She was going to a course in the Raval area of Barcelona when she was last seen, but according to her sister’s Facebook post regarding her disappearance, she did not arrive. People have claimed to have seen her in the area.

Anyone with information can call 674 926 577, 112, the National Police, the Mossos d’Esquadra or the Guardia Urbana.

