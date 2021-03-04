‘Anti-Vaxxer’ Ian Brown Steps Down as Festival Headliner Over Vaccine Proof.

FORMER Stone Rose lead singer, Ian Brown, has pulled out of the now rescheduled Neighbourhood Weekender festival because he refuses to accept vaccination proof as a condition of entry.

The outspoken singer, who as a solo artist has released seven studio albums, a greatest hits compilation, a remix album, an 11-disc box set titled ‘Collection’ and 19 singles, has become a vocal anti-vaxxer, criticising the practice of wearing protective facial masks to prevent the spread of Covid as well as the vaccine.

Writing on Twitter, the 58-year-old said: “My Saturday night headline show at NHBD Weekender Festival will now not happen! I refuse to accept vaccination proof as a condition of entry. Refunds are available!”

Organisers of the Warrington three-dayer announced on Wednesday, March 3 that the event has been rescheduled and will now take place at Victoria Park on the weekend of September 3-5, 2021.

“Following the recent government announcement we are moving Neighbourhood Weekender to Friday 3, Saturday 4 & Sunday 5 September 2021,” they wrote in a statement.

The ‘anti-vaxxer’ previously tweeted: “I will NEVER sing to a crowd who must be vaccinated as a condition of attendance. NEVER EVER!”

Brown has also shown his support for Jamaican Olympic sprinter Yohan Blake who recently said he would rather “miss Olympics than have the vaccine”.

Blake, who won 100-metre gold at the World Championships in 2011 and was Olympic runner-up in the same event in London 2012, behind compatriot Usain Bolt, told a Jamaican newspaper: “I’m staying the same, I don’t want the vaccine.”

Speaking after competing in a qualifying event for the Jamaica Athletic Administrative Association held at the Jamaica National Stadium on Saturday, February 27, Blake continued: “I’d rather miss the Olympics than get the vaccine. I’m happy.”

Ian Brown commented on this by sharing on Twitter: “Yohan Blake has a gold brain, his Own Brain!”

