ANDALUCIA LATEST: Extended opening hours for bars and shops in Malaga city from tomorrow.

COMMERCE and hospitality sectors can stay open until 9.30 pm in Malaga city, Guadalhorce, La Vega and Axarquia from tomorrow, Friday, March 5 after the health districts were today declared Level 2 risk.

The decision was made based on several factors, including the cumulative cases per 100,000 habitants, the level of infetion among those over 65 and Covid patient occupancy in hospitals.

The Costa del Sol district has moved to Level 3, which means bars, restaurants and shops in Benahavis, Benalmadena, Casares, Estepona, Fuengirola, Istan, Manilva, Marbella, Ojen, Mijas and Torremolinos will continue to close at 6pm.

In the rest of Andalucia, the Serranía health district remains at Level 4, Grade 1, with the exception of Montejaque, which remains at Level 4, Grade 2, where the 6pm closure sill applies.

The public health alerts committee will reasses the relevant health data next Thursday, March 11.

In the event that there are new localities that could move to Level 2 ‘medium risk’according to the protocol agreed by the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities, the regional government will allow restaurants, bars and shops to open until 9.30pm.

