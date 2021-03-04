Almuñecar to ‘Review’ Children’s School Meals

ALMUNECAR Council has announced it will review its school meals.

The council said: “In order to monitor the specifications and the provision of the catering service that is served in the municipal nursery schools of Almuñecar and La Herradura, the Councillor for Social Services and Municipal Children’s Centers, Maria del Carmen Reinoso, has met coordinator Maria del Carmen Centurion and those responsible for the company awarded the contract at Global Colectividades SL, which agreed to the service last year for a period of two years and an extension of another two.”

They added at the event were, “those responsible for each municipal centre, who expressed their doubts and suggestions.”

The award reportedly reached the amount of €150,703.40, at a cost of €3.25 per menu.

