Almuñecar Signs €6.3M Deal Over New Public Transport

ALMUNECAR Council has announced a new €6.3 million deal over public transport.

The news will see Almuñecar Council sign a new deal to provide public transport.

Mayor of Almuñecar, Trinidad Herrera, announced the deal, which will see one company awarded the public transport role.

She said Roalfa had been handed the contract, commenting, “it does so for 10 years and extendable for 5 more years and a total amount of 6.3 million euros, given the economic and material improvements offered.”

Trinidad Herrera, and the representative of Roalfa Transportes Urbano, from the Autocares Fajardo Group, Juan Pablo Fajardo, signed the contract for a total of €6,381,969.75 euros, or €435,464.65 each year.

Mayor Trinidad said she was pleased, “because the public transport contract for our municipality has been hard work and has gone through certain issues such as the pandemic that has caused delay, but fortunately we have signed with local company Roalfa Transportes Urbano, from the Autocares Fajardo Group.”

She added the contract was an improvement, “not only economically but also for the user, in terms of urban furniture and accessibility … There is also an important novelty that I want to highlight and that is that from now on, after the studies that we are carrying out to finalise the proposal, the pensioners of the municipality will not pay for bus tickets, and it will be Almuñecar Council that subsidises the amount to the concession company so that pensioners have the facility to travel for free.”

