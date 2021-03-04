Alicante Brothel Shut Down For Breaching Covid Regulations

ALICANTE brothel raided by police and shut down for breaching Covid regulations

Officers of the National Police in Alicante raided a brothel in central Alicante on Wednesday, March 3 and found several women and clients engaged in prostitution without observing any safety measures.

The operation began when officers on patrol noticed a taxi carrying a passenger outside of curfew hours; when the driver spotted the police, he began driving aimlessly through the city streets and officers decided to follow the suspicious vehicle. The taxi eventually dropped off the passenger and when the man approached the door of a building, the officers intercepted and the suspect admitted he was visiting a brothel. The following night, a plain-clothes officer entered the property posing as a client and verified it was in fact a working brothel.

More officers arrived and carried out a search of the premises, where they found several women and clients. In all, the National Police issued reports for six infractions of health regulations to both the staff and customers. The officers have requested the closure of the brothel for non-compliance with the current regulations regarding the opening of establishments to the public.

Last month, officers from the Spanish National Police caught 19 French locals as part of their crackdown on human trafficking at a brothel in the north of Spain. The individuals had allegedly crossed the border from France to Girona to visit a hotel in the Alt Emporda region which specialised in prostitution.

