ALCOY father on trial for drugging his daughter and her friend so he could film himself molesting them

An Alcoy man went on trial on Wednesday, March 3 accused with mixing sleeping tablets into shakes he made for his daughter and her friend and recording himself sexually assaulting the unconscious girls between 2013 and 2017. The gruesome abuse came to light when one of the girls came across pornographic material on the family computer and recognised her sleeping friend in some of the images; she also recognised her own father from a distinctive mark on his hand.

“He had a mole next to his thumb and wedding ring,” the man’s daughter told the court. When she discovered the pornography she alerted her mother and her friend, and they went to the police.

The court heard the man, who is a carer for the elderly, had access to several types of sedative medications, and used these to drug the children when they were having sleepovers. For his part, he denies any abuse and claims the pornographic material was on hard drives he found in the trash. Investigating officers claim that suspect attempted to erase the hard drive, but specialists were able to recover the images.

“I did not do those things,” the accused insisted, and blamed his wife for trying to get revenge on him.

“The mother has been able to influence the child and her family,” he added.

The Prosecutor’s Office is asking for 20 years in prison for the crimes of sexual abuse and the possession and distribution of child pornography.

