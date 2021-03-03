A WOMAN, 79, died when she accidentally fell from a third floor window when she was hanging out the washing in Monachil, Granada.

She apparently slipped and fell at around 1pm in Calle Madrid, in La Vega district of the town, according to the local council.

-- Advertisement --



Several neighbours called the emergency services to report the fall but the paramedics who arrived on the scene by ambulance were unable to do anything to save the victim and were only able to call her death.

Guardia Civil and Local Police confirmed that she was hanging out the washing when she slipped on the wet floor of her balcony and that her death appears to have been accidental, although an investigation has been opened to clarify the circumstances.

The coroner arrived at around 2pm to authorise the body being moved to the Institute of Legal Medicine for an autopsy to confirm the exact cause of death, despite the initial accounts pointing to it being an unfortunate accident.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Woman dies in accidental fall while hanging out washing”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.