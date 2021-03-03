Woman Died ‘After Accidentally Falling on Wine Bottles Following Night Out’

A WOMAN in the UK has died after accidentally falling on wine bottles after a night out with friends.

The woman died after falling on the wine bottles following a night out last year.

Susan Woods, 45, was returning home with her husband in August last year when she fell onto wine bottles and suffered “catastrophic, fatal injuries to her neck,” according to an inquest into her death.

The couple had stopped to buy the wine which Susan carried while her husband went to get money from a cash machine to pay for a takeaway.

During the walk home along Moorland Road, in Maghull, Merseyside, Susan fell onto the bottles, which broke, coroner’s officer James Martindale said.

The couple had walked home separately, so husband Andrew did not see his wife fall.

The woman was found by residents on Moorland Road after falling close to a driveway, with the “wine bottle smashed and broken directly under her neck.”

Paramedics performed CPR before Mrs Woods was taken to Aintree Hospital, where she later died, according to media reports.

A cause of death of an incised wound to the neck, was established and a conclusion of accidental death was recorded.

On that evening, the couple had been with friends and returned in a taxi at 8.40pm. They were described as being in “good spirits.”

Following the fall, police arrived at the scene to investigate what had happened.

The next day, officers confirmed they were treating the incident as a “tragic street incident” and not as suspicious.

