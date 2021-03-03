Water Service Updates Prompt Supply Cuts in Torre Del Mar

PLANS to improve water services in Torre del Mar will see supply cuts in the Tomillar area.

Plans to renew a section of the Torre del Mar water supply network will see Aqualia, the management company in charge of the Velez Malaga municipal water service, suspend the supply tomorrow, Thursday.

Water supplies will be cut off from 8.30 am to 3pm. in the Tomillar area, according to Aqualia.

The renovation consists of replacing 50 meters of the supply network and connecting it to the supply networks on calles Ruta de los Carboneros, Ruta del Peocoton streets, as well as to the general network that runs along Avenida del Sol.

Aqualia has told residents to make sure no water is left on during supply suspension hours to avoid unnecessary losses of water later, as well as not to use electrical appliances, such as washing machines or dishwashers, to avoid incidents with them.

