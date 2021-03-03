WATCH: Girl falls from 12th floor balcony caught by hero delivery man

A DELIVERY driver from Hanoi, Vietnam, has been hailed a hero after saving the life of a three-year-old girl who fell from a 12th floor balcony.

According to the Tuoi Tre newspaper, the girl climbed over the bars of the balcony and was hanging on the outside. She could be seen hanging by one arm, 50 metres above the ground, while residents in nearby apartments screamed in alarm.

Nguyen Ngoc Manh, a 31-year-old delivery driver, was sitting in his vehicle waiting for a customer at the entrance to the apartment block, when he heard the screaming.

Once he realised what was happening, he jumped out of the van and climbed onto the two-metre-high metal roof which was below the balcony from which the child was hanging.

He saw the toddler fall and slipped, but he threw himself forward with his arms out to catch her and luckily she fell into his arms.

They both hit the metal roof, landing so hard it caused a dent, according to the Vietnamese press.

The little girl was immediately taken to the hospital, with a dislocated hip, but doctors said her condition was otherwise stable.

Manh suffered a sprain, but said he was happy to have saved the girl’s life.

Cháu bé 2 tuổi bò ra ban công và bị rơi từ tầng 13 xuống tại tòa nhà 60B Nguyễn Huy Tưởng, Hà Nội. Rất may anh Nguyễn Ngọc Mạnh (30 tuổi) kịp thời trèo lên mái che nhà xe phía dưới và đỡ được cháu. https://t.co/j4pOYhSxOQ. Video: Quang Sơn pic.twitter.com/MYtL390S0U — VTV Digital (@vtvdigitalnews) February 28, 2021

