Vigo National Police Arrest Habitual Criminal Who Attacked Security Guard

VIGO National Police Arrest Habitual Criminal Who Attacked A Security Guard after triggering an alarm in the shopping centre

Vigo National Police officers have arrested a 47-year-old man Spanish man, with a string of 33 previous offences, on charges of robbery with violence, after he attacked a security guard at the Meixoeiro Shopping Centre, after being caught stealing.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening (March 2), when the man had exited the store and triggered the alarm, notifying security guards that possibly somebody was leaving without paying for goods.

When the security guard approached the man to ask if he had maybe tried to leave without paying, he shone a torch into his face and tried to leave, but the guard held him and shouted for somebody to call the police.

A struggle ensued as the man tried to break free, and the two men ended up on the floor outside the store, where the man allegedly hit the guard on his left arm and hand as they fought on the floor, until extra shopping centre security guards came to his aid and over-powered the man.

Vigo police officers were on the scene almost immediately and apprehended the man – who apparently has a history of this type of behaviour – and he was taken into custody, as reported by h50.es.

