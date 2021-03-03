Valencia National Police Arrest Mother Who Threatened Her Son With A Knife

VALENCIA National Police Arrest Mother Who Threatened Her 10-year-old son with A knife



Valencia National Police officers have arrested a 40-year-old woman in her home in Valencia, suspected of mistreating a child in the family, after allegedly threatening her 10-year-old son with a knife, attending her home as a result of the boy’s 16-year-old brother going to the police station to warn of what had happened.

The incident occurred around seven in the evening, when the older brother received a message from the boy saying, “Mom threatened me with a knife,” and later sent him a video in which he was crying.

Scared by seeing his brother’s predicament, the older boy went to the police station to report the incident and officers quickly went to the family home, located the minor, and he confirmed the incident.

He informed the officers that his mother was very upset and had given him several slaps and a blow to the side, and that at one point during the attack, his mother had placed a knife to his neck.

The officers interviewed the mother who told them her son had previously attacked her, arguing with her because he wanted to leave and go to live with his father, who has a restraining order against her.

Finally, after carrying out various checks, the officers arrested her as the suspected perpetrator of a crime of mistreatment in the family. The arrested woman has gone to court and the two brothers were placed in the custody of their father, as reported by h50.es.

