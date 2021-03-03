Valencia National Police Arrest Four For Shoplifting And Impersonating A CNI Officer

VALENCIA National Police Arrest Four For Impersonating a CNI Officer and shoplifting



National Police officers in Xàtiva, Valencia, have arrested four people, three women, and one man, aged between 19 and 36 years of age, on charges of shoplifting items from a commercial establishment, whilst the man is also charged with allegedly posing as undercover CNI officer.

The incident occurred in mid-February, in a clothing store in Xàtiva, when the man allegedly tried to pass himself off as a CNI officer, explaining to the store’s security guard that he was there after a tip-off about a robbery that was going to take place in the vicinity.

The man allegedly showed the guard a plaque-emblem fixed to his belt, so he automatically believed the man was really an undercover CNI officer and accompanied him outside the store to talk, in order to distract the guard, giving the three women had the freedom of the store to identify and steal clothing, reportedly to the value of €750.

Once the garments had been safely stolen, one of the women went to the fake CNI officer to inform him that she had received a message about the ‘robbers’, who were apparently heading for Valencia, and that they should go quickly, in order to try and catch them.

As soon as the security guard realised what had happened, a check of the store’s camera footage quickly showed the modus operandi used by the four criminals, and police officers were able to identity and arrest the suspects, three of whom had previous police records.

