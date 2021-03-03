Valencia National Police Arrest Four For Shoplifting And Impersonating A CNI Officer

By
Chris King
-
0
Valencia National Police Arrest Four For Shoplifting And Impersonating A CNI Officer
Valencia National Police Arrest Four For Shoplifting And Impersonating A CNI Officer, image: policia nacional

VALENCIA National Police Arrest Four For Impersonating a CNI Officer and shoplifting

National Police officers in Xàtiva, Valencia, have arrested four people, three women, and one man, aged between 19 and 36 years of age, on charges of shoplifting items from a commercial establishment, whilst the man is also charged with allegedly posing as undercover CNI officer.

The incident occurred in mid-February, in a clothing store in Xàtiva, when the man allegedly tried to pass himself off as a CNI officer, explaining to the store’s security guard that he was there after a tip-off about a robbery that was going to take place in the vicinity.

-- Advertisement --

The man allegedly showed the guard a plaque-emblem fixed to his belt, so he automatically believed the man was really an undercover CNI officer and accompanied him outside the store to talk, in order to distract the guard, giving the three women had the freedom of the store to identify and steal clothing, reportedly to the value of €750.

Once the garments had been safely stolen, one of the women went to the fake CNI officer to inform him that she had received a message about the ‘robbers’, who were apparently heading for Valencia, and that they should go quickly, in order to try and catch them.

As soon as the security guard realised what had happened, a check of the store’s camera footage quickly showed the modus operandi used by the four criminals, and police officers were able to identity and arrest the suspects, three of whom had previous police records.


_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Valencia National Police Arrest Four For Shoplifting And Impersonating A CNI Officer”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleSpain exceeds 70,000 Covid-related deaths since start of pandemic
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here