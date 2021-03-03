Valencia Government urges Madrid to be “responsible” at Easter

President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig and Vice President, Mónica Oltra, today (Wednesday, March 3) requested that all autonomous communities agree on their perimeter closures during the Easter holidays to “launch a very powerful message to the public that we are not yet ready to go to mass mobility because there are not enough vaccinated people.”

Oltra asked for “a little responsibility” from the Isabel Díaz Ayuso government in Madrid over its intention not to apply the perimeter closure during Easter week.

“Either all or nothing, it cannot be that one community determines for all the others,” she told reporters.

After reminding that the closure is still in force in the Valencian Community, Oltra pointed out that the regional presidents are the ones who currently dictate closures and not the Government.

Therefore, “it would be desirable” for the Interterritorial Health Council to reach a consensus, she added.

“We are all eager for this to happen, to travel, to move around, to see our relatives,” she said, warning that vaccination does not mean immunity and that there are still threats such as the Brazilian and South African strains.

Puig added this afternoon: “Our position is clear, to maintain the mobility restrictions in force between autonomous communities. I have been in contact with the presidents of neighboring autonomous communities to agree on a joint position for Easter”.

