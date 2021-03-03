Tyson Fury Vs. Anthony Joshua Is ‘Agreed’ Says Top Rank Promoter Bob Arum.

Top Rank boss Bob Arum has announced that the all-British undisputed heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has been “agreed”. The legendary boxing promoter says “there are no more issues” regarding the heavyweight super-fight.

Speaking to iFL TV, he revealed: “As far as I’m concerned, I’ve been working on it and all of the points have been agreed to.” Speaking to iFL TV, he revealed: “As far as I’m concerned, I’ve been working on it and all of the points have been agreed to.”

AJ had said on a JD Sports live stream on Sunday: “June should be the date. Trust me. For the fans, for the people that have been calling it on for many, many months. Shoutout to Fury and his team as well, hungry go-getters, that’s what we are. UK stand up. And to the world – we’re bringing it. I can’t wait. Undisputed.”

