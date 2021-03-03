Thai Travel Industry In ‘Desperate Situation’ And Lobbies For Borders To Reopen.

A group of major tour operators and hoteliers in Thailand has launched a petition asking the country’s government to reopen borders from July 1- the Asian country is currently closed to international leisure travellers.

The ‘Open Thailand Safely’ campaigners say that the beginning of July is the appropriate date to reopen because most travellers from key markets, such as Europe and the US, will be vaccinated by then.

There are 21 signatories to the campaign’s online letter, entitled ‘A call to reopen Thailand’. The letter said: “The continued closure of international travel has decimated Thailand’s tourism and related industries.

“The current situation is unsustainable.”

It wants “tourists with proof of vaccination enter Thailand without quarantine”. The July 1 date also gives international travellers time to make plans and bookings and enables airlines, hotels and tour operators to prepare for tourism to resume.

The petition will be sent to the prime minister, tourism minister and governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Thailand Protestors Clash With Police

Youths in Thailand clashed with the country’s police recently as tensions between protestors and the powerful monarchy escalate.

Protesters tossed paint at police and several small bangs were heard during a standoff near a city shrine after the demonstration had moved from Democracy Monument and the main leaders had called for it to disperse.

