TEXAS Governor Says All Businesses Can Reopen Fully And Ends Mask Mandate Across the whole state

Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas has announced at his press conference at a restaurant in Lubbock, on Tuesday (February 2), that from March 10, all restrictions regarding wearing facemasks are lifted, and all businesses throughout the state of Texas can reopen, and operate at 100 per cent full capacity. Announcing – to a huge round of applause – that he was issuing an executive order to rescind his previous orders, the governor said, “Effective next Wednesday, all business of any type, are allowed to open 100 per cent. That includes any type of entity in Texas. Also, I am ending the statewide mask mandate”. -- Advertisement --

Mr Abbott had been under pressure from his fellow Republicans to lift the restrictions, and not long after his announcement was made, Tate Reeves, the governor of Mississippi made a similar announcement, lifting all restrictions in his state, from next Wednesday, as reported by The Independent.

Deaths, hospitalizations, and positive cases have dropped across the US compared to the peak of last Winter, and health officials across the US have expressed concern about any premature lifting of restrictions, and both states have seen a steady increase in the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the last week.

After California and New York, Texas has the highest number of coronavirus deaths with more than 44,000 Texans dead, and Democratic