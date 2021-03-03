TEXAS Governor Says All Businesses Can Reopen Fully And Ends Mask Mandate Across the whole state
Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas has announced at his press conference at a restaurant in Lubbock, on Tuesday (February 2), that from March 10, all restrictions regarding wearing facemasks are lifted, and all businesses throughout the state of Texas can reopen, and operate at 100 per cent full capacity.
Announcing – to a huge round of applause – that he was issuing an executive order to rescind his previous orders, the governor said, “Effective next Wednesday, all business of any type, are allowed to open 100 per cent. That includes any type of entity in Texas. Also, I am ending the statewide mask mandate”.
Mr Abbott had been under pressure from his fellow Republicans to lift the restrictions, and not long after his announcement was made, Tate Reeves, the governor of Mississippi made a similar announcement, lifting all restrictions in his state, from next Wednesday, as reported by The Independent.
Deaths, hospitalizations, and positive cases have dropped across the US compared to the peak of last Winter, and health officials across the US have expressed concern about any premature lifting of restrictions, and both states have seen a steady increase in the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the last week.
lawmakers immediately asked the governor to reconsider his decision, and his decision will almost certainly spark an outcry from mayors of Texas’ largest cities who were the original proponents of the mask mandate.
Richard Peña Raymond, a state representative, reportedly told Mr Abbott in a letter on Monday, “Texas will experience more cases, more hospitalisations, and more deaths”, but the governor had stressed that a state mandate was no longer needed but that people should still exercise “personal vigilance”.
