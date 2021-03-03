Teenage girl beaten by father and older brother for smoking

A MAN, 18, was arrested by National Police in Palma for allegedly beating his sister after discovering that she had been smoking marihuana.

The young man went into his 14-year-old sister’s bedroom and read her diary. At one point, she had written that she tried marihuana and her brother was so furious that he began to beat her.

He also took her mobile phone and broke the SIM card before going outside and telling their father what had happened. The father also began to beat the girl.

A neighbour who witnessed the events tried to prevent the attack, but the father and son, carrying a motorbike helmet, began to hit him too.

National Police arrived on the scene and arrested the victim’s brother and father.

IN Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, an inmate died in Las Palmas II prison, also known as Juan Grande, when clothes inside his cell were set alight.

The inmate, named as Musa Chali, was in confinement and had returned to his cell after dinner.

Prison guards detected the smoke and rushed to the cell but the inmate had gone into cardiorespiratory arrest from inhaling the toxic gases caused by the combustion, according to local Spanish daily Canarias 7.

