Teacher arrested over sexual harrassment of female pupils

Teacher arrested over sexual harassment of female pupils at an unnamed school in Madrid.

HE allegedly gave gifts in exchange for sexual images, sent the students aged 14 to 16 pornographic material and proposed meetings for sexual relations, according to National Police.

The school director raised the alarm to the local authorities, denouncing the teacher’s ‘inappropriate behaviour”, though the extend of the alleged activities was not known at that point.

National Police opened an investigation, and following indepth inquiries and interviews, arrested the teacher, who has been sacked by the school.

The 51-year-old detainee is suspected of using his status as a teacher to “select” the students he wanted to establish contact with via the Internet.

He then reportedly began showering them with gifts for “his own sexual gratification”.

According to the police, the suspect always acted with the same modus operandi: “he took advantage of the age superiority relationship, as well as his status as a teacher and contacted the students he taught through social networks”.

Once contact was established, the conversations were guided towards a sexual nature.

One of the alleged victims claims the teacher sent her a video with sexual content starring himself, and went on to suggest they have sex at his home.

The detained has been remanded by court order.

🚩Detenido un profesor por acosar a sus alumnas Realizaba regalos a cambio de imágenes sexuales, les enviaba material pornográfico y proponía encuentros para mantener relaciones sexuales#SomosTuPolicía pic.twitter.com/0rttxJFMYV — Policía Nacional (@policia) March 3, 2021

