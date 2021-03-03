STUNNING space hurricane discovered swirling over the North Pole.

In a stunning discovery scientists have confirmed that space hurricanes do actually exist in the Earth’s upper atmosphere. Satellites were able to observe the unprecedented phenomenon allowing scientists to analyse a staggering 600-mile-wide plasma swirl which had been spotted above the North Pole.

The hurricane lasted for around eight hours before it dissipated and scientists were able to create a stunning 3D image. Rather than raining down water the hurricane rained electrons, and was seen to spin in an anticlockwise direction.

The Shandong University in China led a team of researchers that created a 3D image of the space hurricane.

Professor Mike Lockwood, at the University of Reading, explained how hurricanes could exist on other planets too and said, “Until now, it was uncertain that space plasma hurricanes even existed, so to prove this with such a striking observation is incredible.

“Tropical storms are associated with huge amounts of energy, and these space hurricanes must be created by unusually large and rapid transfer of solar wind energy and charged particles into the Earth’s upper atmosphere.

“Plasma and magnetic fields in the atmosphere of planets exist throughout the universe, so the findings suggest space hurricanes should be a widespread phenomena.”

The readings of the space hurricane were originally taken in August 2014 and the findings have now been published in nature Communications journal after 3D image was successfully created.

