Spanish Singer, Actor and Presenter Alex Casademunt Dies Aged 39.

SINGER Álex Casademunt, a contestant on the first edition of Operación Triunfo (OT), has died at the age of 39. He is said to have died after being involved in a traffic accident late Tuesday, March 2 in Mataró (Barcelona), where he currently resided with his young daughter.

The death of Casademunt was confirmed by his representation agency Telegenia via a message on Twitter: “We are very sorry for the news of the death of Álex Casademunt. Much encouragement to the whole family and friends. Rest in peace.”

Born in Vilassar de Mar (Barcelona) on June 30, 1981, Alejandro Casademunt González worked as an electrical appliance technician before signing up for the first edition of the Operación Triunfo – a Spanish talent show – between 2001 and 2002, finishing in tenth place.

At the end of the contest, he was part of the group Fórmula Abierta, along with fellow contestants Geno, Javián and Mireia, who released the album Aún Hay Más, which included the hit single, Te Quiero Más.

In 2003, Casademunt decided to start a solo career, releasing the album Inquietudes, which included the Spanish chart single, Jugándome la Vida Entero.

Casademunt then turned presenter hosting numerous music shows before joining the cast of the musical Mamma Mia in 2010, playing the role of Sky, which at that time, was being performed at the Coliseum Theatre in Madrid.

Then in 2013, he released the single Sé with his brother Joan Casademunt before returning to TV and stage in 2016. From 2016, he has been part of the program Hora punta, presented by Javier Cárdenas on La 1, and that same year, he returned to the stage with Fórmula Abierta, which he, Javián and Tessa Bodi formed for reunion tours.

