Spanish Mum Aged 69 Loses Custody of IVF Twins

SPANISH MUM aged 69 loses custody of her twins that were born by IVF.

The 69-year-old mum has been found incapable of looking after her twins who were conceived by IVF, and who are now four years old. Mauricia Ibanez gave birth at a hospital in Burgos in northern Spain on Valentine’s Day in 2017. She gave birth to twins Gabriel and Maria de la Cruz, but was soon deemed incapable of looking after them.

Mauricia had travelled to the US in order to have IVF when she was 64 years old and at the time she was thought to be Spain’s oldest living new mum. The twins only remained with her for a short time before they were taken into foster care after their births in 2017.

According to Nuis, the decision to remove the children from the care of Mauricia in April 2020 has now been upheld by the Spanish Supreme Court. The original decision had been made by the Provincial Court of Burgos, where it found that the care of the twins was not considered to be “optimal”.

Mauricia spoke to BURGOSconecta last year and explained that, “They are taking everything from me any day they take the children from me.”

A spokesman from social services in Burgos had previously explained how when the mum returned home after the births she had experienced difficulties. They said, “Since she went home, a multi-disciplinary team has been following Ibanez’s progress, and their reports all conclude that the twins need looking after in a different environment.”

