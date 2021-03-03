Spanish military ‘unharmed’ after attack on US base in Iraq.

SEVENTY Spanish troops from the helicopter unit are at the Al Assad base that has been attacked with missiles today, Wednesday, March 3.

Sources from the Defense Staff (EMAD) confirmed the soldiers are unhurt following the assault on the base where they are stationed along with members of the United States Army and other countries of the international coalition.

-- Advertisement --



The sources said “none of the members of the Task Force Toro (Helicopter Unit) have suffered injuries, and neither have the rest of the military from the international contingents”, reports Europa Press.

However, EMAD confirmed an Afghanistan contractor who was outside the base where the 10 Katyusha rockets hit has been killed.

Around 150 Spanish soldiers contribute to the international coalition with the aim of training and empowering the Iraqi security forces in their fight against DAESH.

The helicopter unit’s main mission is to provide air transport to the coalition troops with the support of three Cougar helicopters.

The rest of the Spanish military carry out training tasks at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Centre, where units of the Iraqi counterterrorism service are trained by members of the Coalition’s Special Operations Unit.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spanish military ‘unharmed’ after attack on US base in Iraq”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.