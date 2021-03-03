Spain’s Ministry of Health proposes walking and ‘dancing outdoors’ over Covid-hit Easter break.



TWELVE months ago the population was being told to stay indoors, but this year the Ministry of Health is proposing getting outdoors – while adhering to health and safety precautions – with Easter around the corner.

With the “possibility of a fourth wave ever present” the Ministry has launched a series of recommendations to enjoy days off “with caution and responsibility” to avoid infections.

“The risk of transmission can be reduced by doing things differently,” it said in a tweet, proposing plans such as staying outdoors in places with enough space, taking a walk in the park or in the city, and removing only the mask just to eat and drink.

Tips to make the most of a Covid-hit Easter break include:

The Ministry of Health has stressed that “you are less likely to contract the coronavirus outdoors and with space between people”, so in addition for going for a walk, suggestions include “going out to the mountain” and “dancing outdoors”.

“Organise or participate in events such as talks, games and online challenges. During online activities take breaks to move, at least every two hours.

“Make a video call to eat, drink or chat. Use social media to comment on what you’re watching: movies, concerts, or football matches. Sign up for webinars, virtual visits to museums, courses, and other cultural events.

But with Covid ever present, health bosses remind that a distance of 1.5 metres must be kept and masks should only be taken off to drink and eat.

