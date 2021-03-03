Spain exceeds 70,000 Covid-related deaths since start of pandemic

Spain exceeds 70,000 Covid-related deaths since the start of the pandemic although the third wave continues its decline.

IN its daily update, the Department of Health confirmed a further 446 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 70,247.

There have also been 6,137 new infections recorded since yesterday.

Overall, the cumulative incidence rate continues to fall and now stands at 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and six autonomous communities are now below 100 cases, with just 50 cases in Extremadura.

Pressure on hospitals is easing too, with Covid patient occupancy on wards now at 8.57 per cent and 26.26 per cent in ICU’s.

However, six regions are still above 30 per cent, with Madrid leading the way with 40.23 per cent.

Along with 70,247 Covid-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,136,321 infections confirmed by PCR test.

With Easter approaching, the objective of the Government now is to achieve consensus between the different autonomous communities to establish the same measures for the Holy Week.

While some communities have proposed to keep perimeters open, other regions have confirmed their intention to maintain mobility restrictions, including Valencia and Castilla-La Mancha.

The key focus of a meeting expected to be held next week will be in mobility, whether or not people can travel from one region to another.

