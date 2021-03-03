Shoplifter abandons children in store to make her getaway

NATIONAL POLICE arrested a 36-year-old Spanish woman in Es Coll d’en Rabassa, Mallorca, after she abandoned her children in Primark when she was caught shoplifting.

The police received a call from a security guard at the FAN Mallorca shopping centre alerting them that a woman who had been caught trying to leave the store with €101 worth of clothes which had not been paid for. She had four children with her, one of them in a pushchair where she had hidden the clothing. When she was questioned about it, she said that she had forgotten to pay and told the guard that she had to go to the toilets to change the baby’s nappy, and taking the smallest child in her arms and another one by the hand, she rushed away, leaving the other two children behind at the door.

The guard found 10 items in the pushchair which had not been paid for, but meanwhile, the woman had left the shopping centre.

The National Police located a relative who could take care of the minors and arrested the woman two hours later at the shopping centre, charging her with theft and abandonment of minors.

