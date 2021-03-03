Seven-Time World Champion Stephen Hendry Loses Comeback Match.

STEPHEN HENDRY made his long-awaited comeback at the Gibraltar Open after ‘retiring’ from snooker in 2012, however, his return was shortlived after he was dumped out in the first round by Matthew Selt.

Hendry, who retired in 2012 after dominating the sport in the 90s, won seven World Championships between 1990 and 1999. His last game was a loss to Stephen Maguire in the 2012 World Championship quarter-finals following several years without a ranking event victory.

The 52-year-old Scot, a 36-time ranking event winner, lost 4-1 to Englishman Selt who is currently ranked 25th in the world.

Speaking after the defeat, Hendry said: “I really felt the nerves when I put my suit on in the hotel room. That’s when it really hit me, which is a good sign because without nerves you can’t perform.

“But it needs to be more nerves of excitement and expectation rather than nerves of not knowing what’s going to happen. I was generally quite happy. I didn’t miss anything easy. Matt played fantastic.”

It wasn’t all bad for the returning Scotsman who managed to make his 776th career century to level the match at 1-1. Hendry is fourth on the all-time list of career centuries behind Judd Trump (780), John Higgins (833) and Ronnie O’Sullivan (1,033).

Ken Doherty, Mark Selby and Jimmy White won their opening ties in Tuesday’s (March 2) matches.

