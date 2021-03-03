Sainsbury’s Announces 1,150 Job Cuts As Part Of ‘Restructuring’ Plan.

Sainsbury’s said the 500 jobs going at head offices will be in sites across the country including a reduction of one floor at its Manchester office and two floors at its central London Holborn site.

An online fulfilment centre in Bromley-by-Bow will also be closed in June affecting 650 jobs, although the supermarket said it hopes to redeploy most of the staff to neighbouring stores. Chief executive Simon Roberts said the savings made from the job cuts will be used to reduce prices in stores and invest in more online facilities.

-- Advertisement --



He said: “Our new plan puts food first and will create a simpler, nimbler and more efficient business. The money we save will enable us to invest in what customers really care about – lower prices, exciting new products and the most convenient ways for them to shop. I know change is difficult but to do the best job we can for our customers, it is vital that we adapt. I understand this will be a very difficult time for affected colleagues and we will do everything we can to fully support them.”

It comes a week after rival Asda announced consultations with around 5,000 staff amid its own major shake-up of office operations.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sainsbury’s Announces 1,150 Jobs As Part Of ‘Restructuring’ Plan”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.