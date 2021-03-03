Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony Moving to October Due to COVID Pandemic.

THE Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony is set to return to Cleveland, Ohio on October 30 having historical been held earlier in the year and for the first time, the ceremony will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Last year’s ceremony, which took place as a two-hour virtual special on HBO and HBO Max, was pushed from May 2 to November 7 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but in previous years it has been predominantly held in January since its inception in 1986.

This year, Foo Fighters are likely to go into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, possibly with Rage Against The Machine and Iron Maiden, however, on February 10, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced the 16 artists eligible for induction in 2021, led by Jay-Z.

Seven women are also up for induction, including Carole King (as a performer), Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan, Kate Bush, Dionne Warwick, Tina Turner and The Go-Go’s.

John Sykes, chairman of Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation, said: “We are excited to welcome the 2021 class of inductees into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame this year in Cleveland, the home of our Museum. The ceremony recognises these inductees’ influence on generations of artists to follow and their impact on sound of youth culture.”

Greg Harris, president and CEO of Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame And Museum, said: “We are honored to again host the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland, this year at the newly renovated Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and to serve as the place for rock and roll fans around the world to connect and celebrate our inductees all year long.”

