Rishi Sunak Announces That Brits On Tax Credit Will Get £500 One-Off Benefits Payment.

UK CHANCELLOR Rishi Sunak has announced that Brits who currently claim Working Tax Credits will get a one-off payment worth £500 (€578).

Speaking during the budget announcement on Wednesday, March 3, Mr Sunak said: “To support low-income households, the Universal Credit uplift of £20 a week will continue for a further six months, well beyond the end of this national lockdown

“We’ll provide Working Tax Credit claimants with equivalent support for the next six months.

“Because of the way that system works operationally, we’ll need to do so with a one-off payment of £500.”

Mr Sunak also revealed in today’s Budget:

Furlough will be extended right through until September – with 80 per cent of wages paid

But employers will have to cough up more cash from July – with 10 per cent in July and 20 per cent in August and September towards the hours their staff do not work

The self-employed will get a fourth grant of up to £7,500 and a fifth grant will come within months to get firms through until summer

The announcement from the Councellor that the UK’s furlough scheme will be extended until September, ensures the government will pay millions of people’s wages past when Covid restrictions are set to end.

Some 600,000 more self-employed people will also be eligible for government help as access to grants is widened – Labour said the support schemes should have been extended “months ago”.

