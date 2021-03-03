Reggae Legend Bunny Wailer Dead Aged 73.

BUNNY WAILER, a founding member of the original Wailers trio with fellow reggae legends, Bob Marley and Peter Tosh, has sadly passed away at the Medical Associates Hospital in Kingston, Jamaica at the age of 73. News of his passing was confirmed by his manager, Maxine Stowe, as well as by Jamaica’s Culture Minister, Olivia Grange.

Following Marley’s death from cancer in 1981 and Tosh’s murder in 1987, he was the last surviving member of the iconic reggae band’s original lineup. The cause of Wailer’s death has yet been given, however, he had been in hospital following a stroke in July 2020.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness was among those to pay tribute, noting: “My deep condolences to the family, friends and fans of legendary Reggae artiste, Neville Livingston, also known as Bunny Wailer.

“Considered one of the longtime standard-bearers of reggae music, Bunny Wailer was the founder and an original member of Ska, Rocksteady and reggae group, “The Wailers” along with late Bob Marley and Peter Tosh.

“Bunny Wailer is a three-time Grammy Award winner. In 1991 he won the award for Best Reggae Album, “Time Will Tell,” a tribute to Bob Marley,” he continued.

“Four years later, he won another Grammy with the album “Crucial Roots Classic”, and in 1997, his third Grammy was awarded for the “Hall of Fame”, a tribute to Bob Marley’s 50th Anniversary. Bunny Wailer is a respected elder statesman of the Jamaican music scene.

“This is a great loss for Jamaica and for Reggae, undoubtedly Bunny Wailer will always be remembered for his sterling contribution to the music industry and Jamaica’s culture. May his soul. Rest In Peace,” he concluded.

