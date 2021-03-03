Recent news in brief collected from around Mallorca

Waste gas

THE Balearic Water Agency will develop a pilot project to reuse sewage sludge as an energy source in the form of biogas, as well as compost for agricultural fields. This experiment is part of the European research project HYDROUSA which has a €10 million budget.

One Covid ward

AS a sign of the massive reduction in Covid-19 infections, the Son Espases Hospital in Palma has so few pandemic patients that it has just one ward in operation, meaning that those that have been closed are being disinfected and will reopen for patients with other ailments or in need of operations.

German lockdown

AS Germany plans to extend the lockdown until March 28, its Government has appealed to residents not to consider travelling abroad for Easter as there is currently a slight increase in the number of infections reported. This decision has come just when the hospitality industry hoped to welcome German tourists.

Illegal party

AN illegal house party due to last three days was discovered by the police, but as they were unable to obtain a warrant to enter the building in Sant Jordi, they set up roadblocks outside and interviewed every person entering or leaving the premises. More than 50 sanctions were issued.

Disagreement

AFTER the Palma Council announced the pedestrianisation of streets in the Acire de Santa Eulàlia area, residents have taken issue with the Council’s statement that this is being done to comply with their wishes as those living in the area argue that they are opposed to the removal of even more parking spaces.

Wine sales

SALES of wines produced in Mallorca under the approved Denomination of Origin label fell by 39 per cent in 2020 due to a Catch 22 situation where as sales reduced due to the Covid-19 pandemic seeing reduction in distribution and a problem of mildew affecting vines, so the amount spent in promotion also reduced.

Beaches reopen

WITH the approval and support of the l has confirmed that it will reopen its beaches with effect from May 1 this year and although it will miss Easter, this is good news for local tourism and gives the Council time to ensure that everything is ready for the summer.

