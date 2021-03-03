Puig attempts to ‘shield’ Valencia over Easter holiday and calls for joint stance on perimeter closures

Puig attempts to ‘shield’ Valencia over Easter holiday and calls for a joint stance on perimeter closures.

President of the Valencia Government, Ximo Puig, said: “Our position is clear, to maintain the mobility restrictions in force between autonomous communities. I have been in contact with the presidents of neighboring autonomous communities to agree on a joint position for Easter”.

He has contacted all presidents of communities bordering Valencia – Balearic Islands, Aragon, Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha and Catalonia – to agree on a joint position to limit mobility during the Easter break.

-- Advertisement --



The move follows a meeting this morning, Wednesday, March 3, with the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló.

“The epidemiological situation continues to improve, but we cannot jeopardise the efforts made by Valencian society in recent weeks. The improvement achieved must be consolidated ”, he said.

Earlier today, Vice President, Mónica Oltra, asked for “a little responsibility” from the Madrid Government over its intention not to apply the perimeter closure during Easter week.

“Either all or nothing, it cannot be that one community determines for all the others,” she told reporters.

After reminding that the closure is still in force in the Valencian Community, Oltra pointed out that the regional presidents are the ones who currently dictate closures and not the Government.

“We are all eager for this to happen, to travel, to move around, to see our relatives,” she said, warning that vaccination does not mean immunity and that there are still threats such as the Brazilian and South African strains.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Puig attempts to ‘shield’ Valencia over Easter holiday and calls for a joint stance on perimeter closures ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.