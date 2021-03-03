Police to Question Girl Seen ‘Pushing’ Before Balcony Collapse that Killed 7

POLICE in Bolivia have said they will question a girl seen “pushing” another woman on a balcony before it collapsed killing seven people.

Dramatic footage of the incident at the Public University of El Alto (UPEA), in a city near La Paz, Bolivia, showed a group of people crowd onto a fourth floor balcony before a railing broke on Tuesday.

Bolivian Police general commander Jhonny Aguilera Montecinos said a female who can be seen in a struggle will be questioned, according to reports.

He said: “Three supervisors will be summoned and they will offer their statement to collaborate in establishing the causes that motivated the massive concentration of university students.

“After knowing the circumstances, those who identify videos of the security cameras that were already provided to us by the university will be notified.”

A statement released by the university said: “The university declares mourning for seven days at the Public University of El Alto due to the unfortunate events that occurred on the morning of this day, March 2.”

Chief Montecinos told reporters the students’ cause of death was “multiple defenestration trauma” and said investigations are ongoing.

Bolivian President Luis Arce said: “We regret the tragedy that occurred at the Public University of #ElAlto (UPEA), where there were several deaths and injuries.

“Our deepest condolences to the people of El Alto and to the suffering families. We await the prompt clarification of the facts.”

