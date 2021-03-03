Police saved the life of a man who suffered an epileptic seizure

NATIONAL POLICE in Vigo, northern Spain, saved the life of a man who suffered an epileptic seizure on the street.

The victim had a bluish complexion and was bleeding profusely from the mouth and nose causing him serious breathing problems.

The events took place at around 9am yesterday, Tuesday, March 2, in Calle Sanjurjo Badia.

The officers were heading for patrol in Redondela when they were stopped by passers-by.

They found the 51-year-old man who was having convulsions and vomiting.

The officers immediately cleared any solid remains from his mouth and placed him on his side so that he could breathe properly, while calling for an ambulance.

Once his breathing was steady, they went through his pocket to find ID which would help to locate a family member. His wife arrived and told them that he suffered from epileptic seizures.

The paramedics pointed out that the rapid actions of the National Police officers had been key to saving the man’s life. He was treated at the scene then transferred to hospital.

