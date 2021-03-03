Police raid 11 properties and make 10 arrests as part of ‘rent-a-gun’ probe.

IN the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, March 3, more than 350 officers from the Metropolitan Police Service, Essex Police and Kent Police executed 11 firearms warrants as part of a joint operation to arrest suspects involved in ‘renting’ a firearm to be used in a revenge gang attacks.

Four firearms recovery dogs also supported the operation in which 10 suspected criminal gang members ‘conspiring to possess a firearm’ were arrested.

Detective Superintendent Paul Trevers, who led the operation for the Met, said: “Following a number of violent incidents in east London, officers from the East Area Gangs Unit have meticulously pulled this operation together, which has taken months of hard work and dedication.

“This operation – Operation Wordwell – started in September 2020 following a number of shootings and stabbings in Barking, East London.

“By linking the offences, officers realised that one criminal gang was planning violent attacks on other individuals and by making these pre-planned arrests today, we have been able to thwart a criminal gang involved in the use of lethal firearms.”

Under Operation Wordwell, officers used proactive and reactive policing tactics to secure evidence of the gang agreeing to split the cost of obtaining a firearm, and were looking for potential victims.

