IN the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, March 3, more than 350 officers from the Metropolitan Police Service, Essex Police and Kent Police executed 11 firearms warrants as part of a joint operation to arrest suspects involved in ‘renting’ a firearm to be used in a revenge gang attacks.

Four firearms recovery dogs also supported the operation in which 10 suspected criminal gang members ‘conspiring to possess a firearm’ were arrested.

Detective Superintendent Paul Trevers, who led the operation for the Met, said: “Following a number of violent incidents in east London, officers from the East Area Gangs Unit have meticulously pulled this operation together, which has taken months of hard work and dedication.

“This operation – Operation Wordwell – started in September 2020 following a number of shootings and stabbings in Barking, East London.

“By linking the offences, officers realised that one criminal gang was planning violent attacks on other individuals and by making these pre-planned arrests today, we have been able to thwart a criminal gang involved in the use of lethal firearms.”


Under Operation Wordwell, officers used proactive and reactive policing tactics to secure evidence of the gang agreeing to split the cost of obtaining a firearm, and were looking for potential victims.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Police raid 11 properties and make 10 arrests as part of 'rent-a-gun' probe".






Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

