Piers Morgan Calls Susanna Reid A ‘Lapdog’ For Defending Prince Harry And Meghan Markle.

PIERS Morgan called Susanna Reid a “lapdog” for defending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as she labelled him “rude”. The Good Morning Britain hosts clashed again over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Piers had called on the Duke of Sussex and ex-Suits star Meghan to cancel the interview with Oprah on CBS this Sunday. The ‘bomb-shell’ interview will also be broadcast on ITV1 after the broadcaster secured rights for the two hour special this coming weekend.

But with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, still in the hospital, Piers has led calls for the postponement of the interview.

Piers Morgan insisted the Queen’s silence on most matters will leave her “loved” unlike “other members of the Royal Family”. When Susanna said, “millions” loved them – Piers labelled her a “lapdog”.

Piers said on Tuesday: “We are so lucky to have the queen. And she is the epitome of service and duty. “And also of her mother’s mantra: never complain, never explain, and rarely be heard speaking in public. That was the Queen Mother’s guide to being a popular royal. Which is why the Queen Mother died loved and why the Queen will die loved when she goes and why other members of the royal family-“

Susanna said: “Are still loved by a huge number of people.” Piers added: “Certainly by you. Absolutely adored by you and can do no wrong.” Susanna continued: “Well, I defend them and frankly, they need defending now.”

Piers scoffed: “I don’t think they do, they’ve got their prime time spots. They don’t need defending. “They don’t really need you, their little lapdog running around after them going ‘are you okay? are you okay?’”

Susanna then told off her co-host, saying: “Can you just not be rude? Thank you very much. “Legitimate debate is absolutely fine. Personal insult, entirely unnecessary from you Piers Morgan.”

