PARENTS hit with terminal cancer face leaving baby and toddler orphaned after being diagnosed only three months apart.

The couple are now facing the prospect of their two young children being orphaned as they were both diagnosed with terminal cancer only months apart. Brit Adam Graveley, aged 38 was travelling in Australia and had expected return home to the UK but happily he met Caitlin aged 39 and all his plans changed.

Adam made the decision to stay in Australia after he found a job and got married to Caitlin. The couple had two young children but their world changed quickly.

The couple have both been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and hope to raise awareness that young people can still develop cancer and should attend screenings. The couple have two kids Thea, two, and four-month-old Fearn and unless treatment works they could be left orphaned.

Adam’s sister Emma Reynolds, aged 41 from Abbeymead, Gloucestershire, explained that, “We’re hoping and praying every day that the treatment they’re getting works, and that they’ve got years rather than months.

“The hope is to raise awareness because they’re so young, and how suddenly your life can be sent into absolute turmoil.

“They were very into fitness and health, they eat organic, but it’s hit them both so hard.

“As far as we were aware and they were aware there were no health concerns.”

The couple are attending chemotherapy sessions every week and are being supported by family and friends.

