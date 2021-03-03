Paramedic reports threats and insults while treating a patient

AN emergency doctor in Madrid has reported being threatened and insulted by the friends of a young man she was treating.

The events took place in the early hours of the morning when a team of paramedics travelled to Calle Jose Abascal to treat a young man who had come down from his home and was lying in the street. He was not breathing and the paramedics were carrying out procedures to get him to breathe normally.

Meanwhile, his group of friends began to threaten and insult the team of paramedics, and especially the woman doctor. She was mainly insulted because she was a woman, and claims that the group of youths used obscene words to refer to her.

She reported the events, but as she was not physically assaulted, she will have to wait for results.

She says it is not the first time that she has been attacked in her line of work and complains that some people have “no respect” for paramedics, “my mission is not to have to fight people who want to stop me from doing my job” she said to Cadena Ser, “I just want to save lives”.

