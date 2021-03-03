A ONE-YEAR-OLD baby admitted to the ICU of Castellon General Hospital last month has sadly died.

An investigation determined that the baby had died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

-- Advertisement --



On February 18, a Moroccan woman rushed into the street, desperately screaming for help and holding her unconscious baby in her arms in Calle Juan XXIII in Benicarlo. Local Police rushed the baby to a nearby health centre.

The baby was in cardiac arrest when he was treated by a doctor and nurse at the health centre, who performed CPR and stabilised him until an ambulance arrived and took him to hospital in a very serious condition.

The distraught mother was unsure what could have happened to the child and suggested he may have choked on a chord in the pushchair, but it has been ruled that he suffered Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and he did not manage to pull through despite the efforts of healthcare professionals over the past two weeks while he has remained in hospital.

SIDS is a sudden and inexplicable death of an infant, usually when they are sleeping. It is still not known what causes it or if / how it can be prevented. Specialists recommend that babies sleep on their backs to avoid unnecessary risks.

It can also be associated to brain damage, low weight at birth or respiratory infections.

The Spanish Primary Paediatric Care Association says that it occurs in between one and three of every 1,000 babies born. It can be identified by suddenly stopping breathing, the skin changing colour, loss of muscle tone and apparent death.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “One-year-old baby dies after two weeks in ICU in Castellon”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.