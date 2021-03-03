Netflix is DOWN: Movie And TV Streaming Service Has Crashed for Thousands Of Viewers Across The UK.

Netflix is down in the UK leaving thousands without the streaming service during lockdown. Netflix customers have complained that they cannot connect to the website and that streaming is unavailable leaving them without their favourite TV shows during the lockdown.

Netflix announced last month the cost of a standard subscription would be increasing from £8.99 to £9.99 a month.

Outage tracker site DownDetector has reported more than 1,600 complaints in the UK. Around half say they have been met with a “no connection” message when they log on.

Others say they are seeing the error code NSES-500 when trying to connect. One person said: “Error Code NSES-500 cannot connect but internet is working fine and I’ve cleared internet browsing history and cache..” Another wrote: “@netflix is down on web for people all over the world but they are being very quiet.”

While one wrote: “Anyone else’s @NetflixUK not working?? Getting error NSES-500.”

At the time of writing there has been no comment from the streaming giant.

