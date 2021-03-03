Nerja Opens up Contest for New Library

NERJA Council has announced it has opened up a contest for a new library.

Councillor for Urbanism, Nieves Atencia, said the information about the contest has now been published and can be viewed.

She said: “The deadline for submitting proposals will be open until April 5, in this way companies and professionals have an approximate period of one month to present the projects, which must meet the technical criteria.”

The winner of the contest will draw up the final construction project, which has a base bidding budget of €124,025 euros, which includes a first prize of €5,000. Second and third place finalists will receive a bonus of €3,000 euros and €1,500 euros respectively.

The library will be in a building owned by the Jose del Peso Blanco Teaching Foundation and will measure 800 square metres, spread over several floors, offering children’s and general reading rooms and a newspaper library area.

