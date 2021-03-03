MOJACAR RESIDENT’S monumental garden whale is astonishing in its own right, but it also hides a secret inside.

Bernardino Cortés Torres is an accomplished artist and spent his youth watching cetaceans in the Indian Ocean. Bernardino began the creation of his whale in 2012 and at that point in time nobody would have been able to guess what he was planning for the future of his garden. The life-size whale that Bernardino has lovingly built in his garden in Mojacar has taken around nine years to complete.

Bernardino also known as Nino, will soon become an octogenarian and has recently finished painting his giant garden whale. The whale measures in at a staggering 32 m long, and he has created it using only recycled materials.

Speaking to La Voz the artist explained that, “I use wood and whatever I can find or what the English give me.”

Nino has built his 32 m long whale all by himself with every drill, weld and bolt being placed by his own hands. He explained how he has kept going with the project and said, “As I do it alone, I alternate it with other things because otherwise I run the risk of getting tired.”

When the coronavirus pandemic is over Nino hopes to welcome visitors to see the whale and the secret it has inside. The whale is home to an exhibition with over 30 sculptures that the artist has created.

