Meghan Markle’s ‘Bullying’ Allegations Spark Buckingham Palace Probe.

Meghan Markle’s bullying’ allegations have sparked off a Buckingham Palace Probe. It is understood that the Palace HR team ‘will look into circumstances’ around alleged ‘humiliation’ of Duchess of Sussex’s staff.

The Times newspaper has reported allegations that during her time as a working royal, Meghan drove out two personal assistants and staff were “humiliated” on several occasions. Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.

“The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”

Meghan said The Times is being ‘used by Buckingham Palace to peddle a wholly false narrative based on misleading and harmful misinformation about her treatment of staff after former aides accused her of ’emotional cruelty and manipulation’, reducing them to tears and leaving them ‘shaking’ with fear.

Her lawyers said the former actress was ‘saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma’.

It is understood the Palace hopes to start the investigation soon, and any changes in policies or procedures will be shared in the Palace’s annual Sovereign Grant report.

It follows claims reported by The Times today, Wednesday, that the Duchess of Sussex is facing allegations of bullying staff made by one of her closest advisers during her time at Kensington Palace. The 39-year-old is even said to have snapped “it’s not my job to coddle people” after aides were left in tears and humiliated by her “difficult demands”.

