Megan Markle Rocked by Staff Bullying Claims Ahead of Tell-All Interview

THE Duchess of Sussex, Megan Markle, has been rocked by claims her bullying pushed several staff members out of their jobs.

According to reports, Megan Markle has been accused of bullying by several former staff members at Kensington Palace.

An article by The Times newspaper claims the Duchess of Sussex has been accused of “emotional cruelty” towards staff at Kensington Palace.

The complaint reportedly claimed Meghan, “drove two personal assistants out of the household and was ­undermining the confidence of a third staff member.”

The allegations involve two senior members of staff who reportedly claimed that they were bullied by the duchess.

According to The Times, the complaint was allegedly submitted in October 2018 by Jason Knauf, the couple’s communications secretary.

Knauf allegedly wrote an email to Simon Case, then Prince William’s private secretary after speaking to Samantha Carruthers, the head of HR.

He is reported to have said: “I am very concerned the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X* was totally unacceptable.”

Knauf allegedly added: “The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her ­confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behaviour towards Y.”

Harry is then said to have intervened and “pleaded with Knauf not to pursue it”, a source told the newspaper.

A spokesman for the Sussexes denied the allegations and said they were the victims of a “calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation.”

