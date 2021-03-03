McDonald’s employee about to turn 100 – and has no plans to retire

McDonald’s employee turns 100 next week – and has no plans to retire any time soon.

Ruthie Shuster has worked at one of the chain’s restaurant in Pittsburgh, USA, for 50 years where she is known for serving up more than food.

Customers are treated to beaming smiles and even the occasional performance, making her “easily the most popular employee”.

“On Fridays, about 30 come, and we all sing,” said Ruthie, adding she has missed the crowds who have become friends due to the pandemic.

“I became a widow when I was 50. I’ve been working ever, ever, ever since. And I like working,” she told WTAE.

“I would go dancing four days a week. You can’t go dancing nowhere — there’s no dances around at the moment.”

But she is still connecting with her public and has been inundated with birthday cards, so many in fact that the fast food giant has installed her own postbox on site.

The top employer, who works three days a week, said the cards mean a lot and that she plans to carry on working for as long as she can.

“I get paid. I pay my bills, and that’s good. I never had a lot of money, but I always have enough,” she added.

