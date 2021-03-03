Manchester City Now 15 Points Clear At Top Of Premiership

MANCHESTER CITY Now 15 Points Clear At The Top Of Premiership After Beating Wolves

Tonight’s hard-fought win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at The Etihad extended Manchester City’s extraordinary unbeaten run to 21 matches, but it took goals in the final 10 minutes to make the points safe, as Wolves gave the champions-elect quite a run for their money.

Guardiola warned his players before this game that any sign of complacency will result in them losing their place. But the six changes from Saturday’s win over West Ham were not punishments, more a product of him having a confident squad with a clean bill of health, and every available player being deserving of minutes.

Pep Guardiola was maybe having flashbacks knowing that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side not only won the corresponding fixture last season, but did the double over City, and when Conor Coady’s second-half equaliser against the run of play cancelled out Leander Dendoncker’s 15th-minute own-goal, one can only wonder what flashed through his mind.

Thankfully for Pep, in the space of the final ten minutes, Gabriel Jesus scored a brace either side of a Riyad Mahrez strike, to make it a convincing 4-1 win in the end, and the Premiership crown is a simple formality at this stage.

