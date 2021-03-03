Man captures incredible shot of boat ‘floating in the clouds’ off the Scottish coast

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Man captures incredible shot of boat 'floating in the clouds' off the Scottish coast
CREDIT: Facebook/Colin McCallum

Man captures incredible shot of boat ‘floating in the clouds’ off the Scottish coast.

Colin McCallum was travelling through Banff, Aberdeenshire when he literally couldn’t believe his eyes – there on the horizon was what appeared to be a vessel floating across the sky.

The health and safety worker took a snap last Friday, February 26, and soon realised that the amazing spectacle was in fact a ‘real life optical illusion’.

-- Advertisement --

The illusion was created because of the similar colouring of the sea and sky, which made the huge boat appear to be sitting amongst the clouds.

The keel of the ship is out of view and matched up with the low lying clouds it appears difficult to see where the water ends and the clear blue skies begin.

Colin from Turriff, Aberdeenshire, quickly shared his images and a clip he filmed on Facebook, with the caption: “Saw a real life optical illusion in Banff today.”


“When I first saw the boat, I had to do a double take because I genuinely thought it was floating,” he later said.

Social media users were baffled by the photograph and took to Facebook to comment.

“I genuinely can’t understand what is going on here,” wrote one, and “Pretty amazing” and “That’s brilliant” commented others.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man captures incredible shot of boat ‘floating in the clouds’ off the Scottish coast”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleBREAKING NEWS: Athens Rocked By Massive Earthquake
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here