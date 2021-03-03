Man captures incredible shot of boat ‘floating in the clouds’ off the Scottish coast.

Colin McCallum was travelling through Banff, Aberdeenshire when he literally couldn’t believe his eyes – there on the horizon was what appeared to be a vessel floating across the sky.

The health and safety worker took a snap last Friday, February 26, and soon realised that the amazing spectacle was in fact a ‘real life optical illusion’.

The illusion was created because of the similar colouring of the sea and sky, which made the huge boat appear to be sitting amongst the clouds.

The keel of the ship is out of view and matched up with the low lying clouds it appears difficult to see where the water ends and the clear blue skies begin.

Colin from Turriff, Aberdeenshire, quickly shared his images and a clip he filmed on Facebook, with the caption: “Saw a real life optical illusion in Banff today.”

“When I first saw the boat, I had to do a double take because I genuinely thought it was floating,” he later said.

Social media users were baffled by the photograph and took to Facebook to comment.

“I genuinely can’t understand what is going on here,” wrote one, and “Pretty amazing” and “That’s brilliant” commented others.

